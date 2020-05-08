Baku Metro to resume work (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 14:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

The new terms of use and behavior of passengers in Baku Metro have been announced, Trend reports referring to the Baku Metro.

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan and protect the health of citizens, the activity of the Baku Metro till the end of the special quarantine regime introduced in the country will be continued in accordance with the orders, instructions and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

In accordance with the Guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus infection in public transport, it is forbidden to enter the metro without wearing a medical mask. The use of medical masks and the observance of the social distance rules by passengers at the metro stations, as well as in railcars, are mandatory.

In accordance with the decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers dated April 2, 2020 # 124, as well as the resolution of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the softening of restrictions, entrance to the metro station will be allowed only to the people who leave the house after receiving permission by SMS, those who have been registered at www.icaze.e-gov.az website, those entitled to freely move on the basis of an official certificate or permission from the workplace.

In case of necessity, the body temperature of passengers will be measured by using the appropriate equipment at the entrances to the metro. The metro will operate intensively. Taking into account technical capabilities, the trains will run at minimal intervals. To ensure compliance with the social distance rules, audio and visual methods of communication will be used.

The informative signs will be fixed on the seats in the railcars and in the territory of the metro. The signs will be installed for passengers at the entrances to the metro stations to observe social distance rules and move safely. All conditions for the sale of medical masks will be created for pharmacies that operate at the Baku Metro stations.

In accordance with the information of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, the Baku Metro will resume work on May 9, 2020. Metro stations will be open for passengers from 06:00 to 23:59 (GMT+4).