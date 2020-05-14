197 Azerbaijani citizens returned via charter flight from Kiev to Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

On May 14, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan performed a charter flight from Kiev to Baku bringing 197 our citizens back to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to AZAL.

All arriving passengers were placed in a mandatory quarantine.

It should be noted that AZAL carries out charter flights to deliver compatriots to their homeland in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.