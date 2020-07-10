US embassy announces 2020-2022 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs (GIPA) is soliciting applications from Azerbaijani citizens for a master’s degree program in journalism and media management offered by the Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management and taught by instructors from the United States, European Union member states, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of State. The overall goal of the program is to strengthen the media in the emerging democratic societies of the Caucasus.

Five Azerbaijani students will be selected for the program, which will be offered in four semesters from September 2020 to June 2022. The students will study in Georgia from September 2020-December 2021. The students will work on their diploma portfolio in Azerbaijan on January 2022-June 2022 and return to Georgia for the defense of a thesis/final project in July 2022. While resident at GIPA, students will have access to computer, audio and video equipment, the Internet, and a journalism library. The program will produce multimedia stories for the student media web page and air reports to Radio GIPA FM.

The program curriculum provides a hands-on, experiential approach to learning the latest techniques of fact-based, professional reporting and writing in both print and broadcast media. Management techniques and key knowledge fields, such as economics and the judiciary, are also stressed.

Strong English language skills, as demonstrated at an oral interview, are required.

The U.S. Embassy in Baku provides tuition support and financial assistance for the duration of studies in Georgia to students who demonstrate financial need.

Entrance procedures are English language testing, and an interview (in English-language) with an Azerbaijani-American admissions committee in Baku. Deadline for application is July 27, 2020.

Additional Information:

The Georgian Institute of Public Affairs was established in 1994 as a non-governmental, non-profit educational institution, raising a cadre of highly trained public servants and journalists to support democratic and market reforms in Caucasus.

Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management (CSJMM) was established in 2001 to support the development of independent media in the Caucasus by means of educational and training programs in journalism, communication and media management. The school’s philosophy is that journalists -- well-grounded in skills to report fairly and accurately -- will raise the level of journalism where they practice, and will serve the public by providing truthful information and upholding the highest ethical standards of the profession.

Since its opening in January 2002, CSJMM’s English-language, regional program graduated 130 students with master’s degrees in journalism and media management. In Azerbaijan, CSJMM has graduates, who hold leading positions in the professional media. Overall employment rate is 87%. The graduates today are well-established journalists committed to the principles of fairness, independence, honesty and accuracy in their work for newspapers, television and radio. The biggest employers of Azerbaijani graduates are: 1News, Turan, APA and Report News agencies, Caspian Business News, BBC Monitoring, Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty’s Azerbaijani and Russian Services.