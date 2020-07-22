MP: Families of martyrs always in spotlight in Azerbaijan

Society 22 July 2020 14:54 (UTC+04:00)
MP: Families of martyrs always in spotlight in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Independent Azerbaijan is a state pursuing a purposeful policy, developing successfully and quickly, relying only on its internal capabilities, Azerbaijani MP Parvin Karimzade said.

“Reforms in the field of social policy, which is a priority, flexible and purposeful activity, make Azerbaijan's social policy examplary,” the MP said.

“As the country's military power and its economic potential grow, large-scale social projects are being implemented,” Karimzade said. “Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who always supports every Azerbaijani citizen, inquires about problems of people and cares about well-being of people, always takes care of the families of martyrs, war veterans and people disabled during the war.”

“The participation of President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in the presentation ceremony of apartments and cars to the families of martyrs and those disabled during the war, in Khatai district of Baku on July 21 testified to this once again,” the MP said.

The MP said that President Aliyev noted that three areas for internally displaced people were built in the Gobu settlement through Pasha Holding, to which about 4,000 families of internally displaced people settled.

“However, as the president stressed, the private sector is active and this year Kapital Bank provided 68 apartments of this category at its own expense,” the MP said. “The president stressed that the state takes over most of the construction of houses for families of martyrs and those disabled during the war.”

“This shows civil solidarity and state policy of Azerbaijan, a sign of care for this category of people by the public and private sectors, and at the same time, it testifies to the strength of Azerbaijan,” Karimzade said.

“These views of the president show that the purposeful policy which is pursued in Azerbaijan fully reflects the interests of people,” Karimzade said. “Regardless a citizen’s position, this arouses the enthusiasm of every Azerbaijani, increases confidence and trust in Azerbaijan and statehood.”


