UNEC transfers 100,000 Azerbaijani Manat to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund, and the process continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

The UNEC staff is proudly witnessing the liberation of our lands by the Azerbaijani Army, launching a counterattack against the next military provocation of the Armenian armed forces.

Successive victories of our mighty army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev increases the fighting spirit of our people and creates great enthusiasm.

Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) demonstrates support and solidarity to our brave Army in the victory march. For this purpose, 250 UNEC employees voluntarily transferred 100,000 manat to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund. UNEC staff is currently in the process of voluntarily transferring funds to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund.

The UNEC team under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief wishes new victories to our glorious Army, which has written a new glorious page in our history and is a source of pride. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!