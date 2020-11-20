Azerbaijan confirms 1,404 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,169 new COVID-19 cases, 1,404 patients have recovered and 26 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 87,163 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 60,869 of them have recovered, and 1,079 people have died. Currently, 25,215 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,618 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,576,060 tests have been conducted so far.