Not many schools have 100% graduate enrollment rates, but Merrick Preparatory School is exception.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Not many schools have 100% graduate enrollment rates, but Merrick Preparatory School (MPS) is an exception.

To understand the reasons for the success, we talked with the representative of the boarding school in Azerbaijan, the CEO of A-Level education abroad center, Ayan Aliyeva

Why do students do well at Merrick Prep School?

Merrick Preparatory School opened its doors in 2012. Since then, the school has accepted no more than 60 students in its boarding houses, as well as 20 students in the daytime program. During this time, more than 110 graduates from 30 countries have entered the desired universities. Absolutely all of them. Since this year, the school has expanded to accommodate 90 boarding students and 50 daytime students.

Even after expansion, Merrick remains a boutique school with a personal touch and a family atmosphere.

How can I get a 100% enrollment?

It all starts with the small size of our classes.

Each class has an average of 10 students. For Azerbaijani students with experience in classes of 30-35, sometimes 40 people, this format is considered individual.

In addition to the standard program, each student receives an additional 2 hours of individual studying daily with the support of teachers. This teaches children independence and understanding that their studies do not end with the last lesson’s call. Children who want to study abroad should learn this before entering top universities.

Moreover, to maintain a trusting relationship with each child from the day of admission to graduation, students in each class work in tandem with a supervisor as part of the Mentor program. The mentor becomes the confidant of the student and parents, and also acts as the teacher and the student's facilitator. By the time students enter 12th grade, the mentor knows the student so well that they help students choose the university programs that work best for them. Each mentor works with 2-3 students to whom they will intensively assist each week with scholarship and university applications.

It is worth noting that a team of highly qualified teachers is an integral part of the school's success. All teachers are university graduates with a BA in Education, plus each is certified by the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) 2, ESL and is a Leadership Specialist.

Thus, students are in very safe hands and are being prepared by the best teachers in the education industry.

And yet, let's not dissemble. An individual approach, trusting relationships, the development of independence, professional teachers are important, but something is missing.

We are talking about socialization, personal and cultural growth. This, the school develops in students through extracurricular activities.

Extracurricular activities help students stay active and become part of the team at school.

Collaborative community service shows students how to “give back to the community,” they acquire social skills such as communication, teamwork, leadership, and become part of a larger family.

Outside of the classroom, students learn about cultural growth. When the students join MPS, most of our student have never had to organize their personal lives. By the time they leave MPS, the students know how to live on their own, do their own laundry, clean up after themselves, prioritize (time management). Our students establish a strong lifelong network of friends around the world and are independent self-motivated learners. In our multicultural family, they have learned to be open-minded, supportive and compassionate. Cultural growth is a huge part of the experience at MPS and helps the students when they enter universities around the world.

Students with an Ontario High School Diploma can apply to any university in Canada and around the world. Our students entered the following universities:

https://www.merrickprep.com/university-preparation--acceptance.html

Introductory video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtOFuhu2dm0&t=13s

Video feedback from students:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSzI07Y2xBM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMwIQQi9P8E&feature=youtu.be

Merrick Preparatory School1 - boarding school in Canada

The Ontario College of Teachers (OCT)2 is the regulatory college for the teaching profession in Ontario and is the largest self-regulatory body in Canada. The college is empowered to license, manage, and regulate teaching practices. It is also responsible for developing standards for teaching practice, regulating ongoing certification and continuing education for teachers, and accrediting teacher education programs.