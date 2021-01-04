Azerbaijan shares footage from ancient Azykh Cave (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared video footage from the Azerbaijani ancient Azykh Cave, located in the Khojavand district that had been liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The footage is presented below:
