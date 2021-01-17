Public catering facilities in Azerbaijan to resume activity soon (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

The work of catering facilities, including restaurants, cafes, teahouses in Azerbaijan will be resumed from 00:00 (GMT+4) on Feb. 1, 2021, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Clients will be served from 06:00 to 00:00 (GMT+4).

According to the headquarters, the facilities, which will resume their activities, must strictly observe restrictions and requirements specified in the decisions of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.