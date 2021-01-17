Public catering facilities in Azerbaijan to resume activity soon (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 11:13
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17
Trend:
The work of catering facilities, including restaurants, cafes, teahouses in Azerbaijan will be resumed from 00:00 (GMT+4) on Feb. 1, 2021, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Clients will be served from 06:00 to 00:00 (GMT+4).
According to the headquarters, the facilities, which will resume their activities, must strictly observe restrictions and requirements specified in the decisions of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Latest
Delegation of Turkic Council, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and TURKSOY visit Aghdam (PHOTO)
Azercell’s Mobile Eye and Mobile Dental Clinics provided free medical service to the hundreds of residents in 2020! (PHOTO)