Minister talks possible date of kindergartens opening in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
Kindergartens in Azerbaijan may be opened till February 15 but at the moment it is difficult to give accurate forecasts in this regard, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at the briefing, Trend reports on Jan. 22.
“It is planned to give permission to carry out tutoring activity from February 1,” the minister said.
