Scientist of UNEC elected expert on world's second largest online economic platform

Head of SABAH Center of UNEC, Associate Professor Aida Guliyeva has been invited as an expert to EC 21, the world's second online platform.

EC21 platform , representing the EMERICs project of the South Korean Institute for International Economic Policy, which is first in South Korea, the 2nd B2B on-line platform in the world coorporates with state institutes and more than 300 mass media. The main activity of the organization is economic research and studies of economists from around the world. Expert scientists are elected for this organization based on their international articles and research.