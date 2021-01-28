UNEC students reach the final of the international competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

The team of students of International School of Economics (ISE) of Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has won the right to participate in the local finals of CFA Institute Research Challenge competition.

A total of 23 teams from 19 universities from Turkey and Azerbaijan have participated in the competition organized by CFA Istanbul Society. Under the terms of the competition, the teams wrote a research report on the company presented by the organizers, using various financial, business models, industry analysis, valuation methods. The UNEC team, represented by Nigar Valiyeva, Nijat Hashimov, Anar Sultanzade, Nijat Alishov and Rashad Mustafasoy, reached the top 5 and qualified for the local finals.

If the team wins the final on February 26, 2021, they will compete in the final stage on Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).