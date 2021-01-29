Azerbaijan developing employment map

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

An employment map is being developed in Azerbaijan, Mustafa Abbasbeyli, chairman of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan, said.

Abbasbeyli made the remark during a press conference on "Transition to digital employment and measures of active employment: goals for 2021", Trend reports.

The chairman added that all information related to employment will be made available online.

"The creation of an employment map contributes to the rapid acquisition of data in the field of employment and more effective steps in this sphere," Abbasbeyli added.