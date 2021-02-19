Mine explosion kills Azerbaijani civilian in Tartar district's liberated village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19

Trend:

The Prosecutor's Office of the Azerbaijani Tartar district received information about mine-hitting of two civilians - Bakhtiyar Mahmudov and his relative Elshan Abbasov in a Niva car in the territory of the district’s Talysh village, Trend reports referring to a source in the prosecutor's office.

According to the source, the incident took place at about 18.00 (GMT+4) on February 18. The investigation established that the mine exploded when Mahmudov was getting out of the car, killing him.

An expert examination was appointed, and Abbasov was interrogated as a witness to the incident.

On the fact, the district prosecutor's office opened a criminal case under Art. 100.2 (planning, preparing, starting, or waging an aggressive war), 116.0.6 (violation of the norms of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 120.2.4 (murder with special cruelty or in a generally dangerous way) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The investigative-operational measures within the case are underway.

The village had been liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).