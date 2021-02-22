Road construction in one of settlements of Azerbaijani Absheron region nears completion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The construction of a road junction in Sulutepe settlement of Azerbaijan's Absheron region is nearing completion, Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, said, Trend reports.

He gave the speech at a briefing on the work performed in 2020 and the tasks ahead.

According to Mammadov, the road consists of two overpasses - a four-span 128 m long and a three-span 96 m long, both are 9 meters wide.

“The overpasses on the roads will ensure the unimpeded movement of vehicles from Bilajari, Binagadi and Shamakhi and villages in these territories in the direction of the capital and back. Thus, the problem of traffic congestion will be eliminated in Sulutepe,” the chairman said.