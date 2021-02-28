Azerbaijan reports 117 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 270 new COVID-19 cases, 117 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 28 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 234,537 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 228,768 of them have recovered, and 3,220 people have died. Currently, 2,549 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,444 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,598,679 tests have been conducted so far.
