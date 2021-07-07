UNEC is awarded the reward of QS international rating company (PHOTO)

Sergei Khristoliubov, regional director of the international rating company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), has met with UNEC Rector Professor Adalat Muradov.

At the meeting, Khristoliubov congratulated Rector Adalat Muradov on the success of UNEC at international QS rankings. On the occasion of the first inclusion of UNEC in the ranking of world universities, the rector presented the award and certificate of QS to the rector.

Noting that UNEC is the only Azerbaijani university that has improved its position in the ranking of the QS rating organization in 2015-2021, the QS official highly appreciated the results of UNEC on many indicators. Speaking about the growing image of UNEC as a brand of higher education of Azerbaijan in the world, the guest noted that these achievements are reflected in the reputation surveys held among academicians and employers organized by the QS.

It was noted that UNEC is among the top 501+ universities in the world on the indicators of both "Academic Reputation" and "Reputation among Employers". UNEC has also made great strides in the number of high-impact articles and references over the past five years. It was praised that most of the articles of the UNEC academic staff were published jointly with foreign academics and researchers, and about 1/3 of their scientific works were published as a result of joint research with international partners.