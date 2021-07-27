Visit of reps of Azerbaijani diaspora to Shusha city continues (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
Trend:
The visit of representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora to Shusha city continues, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend on July 27.
The diaspora representatives visited Shusha city, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, the square where monuments to outstanding personalities of Azerbaijan damaged by the Armenians were erected, the house of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the Khan Qizi spring and the Kharibulbul hotel.
The State Committee organized a trip to Shusha city for a group of representatives of the diaspora in the country.
