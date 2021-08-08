Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Some 47,475 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 30,972 citizens, and the second one to 16,503 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,418,243 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,160,484 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,257,759 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.