Buyers in Azerbaijani grocery stores not to be required to show COVID passport - ministry (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 13:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

Trend:

Buyers in Azerbaijani grocery stores won’t be required to show COVID passport, Elshad Hajiyev, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.

Hajiyev also reminded that from September 1 in Azerbaijan, citizens over the age of 18 will be able to use the services of catering facilities, hotels, and large shopping centers only with a COVID passport.