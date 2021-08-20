Azerbaijan confirms 3,968 more COVID-19 cases, 1,151 recoveries (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 17:38
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 3,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,151 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 384,886 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 343,407 of them have recovered, and 5,252 people have died. Currently, 36,227 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,215 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,285,883 tests have been conducted so far.
