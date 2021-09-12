Turkey negotiating holding clinical trials of domestic vaccine in Azerbaijan

Society 12 September 2021 18:54 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey negotiating holding clinical trials of domestic vaccine in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

Turkey is negotiating to hold the third stage of clinical trials of the TURKOVAC vaccine in Azerbaijan, said Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay, Trend reports.

Fuat Oktay noted that an agreement was reached with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to conduct the 3rd phase of studies of the domestic vaccine TURKOVAC in Kyrgyzstan.

"Negotiations are ongoing with many countries, including Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Argentina, Colombia and Poland in connection with the third phase of clinical trials of the vaccine," said Vice President.

According to him, thanks to the experience gained while working on TURKOVAC, Turkey will rapidly progress in the research of other domestic COVID-19 vaccines.

