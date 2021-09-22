Azerbaijan launches criminal case on mine explosion in Gazakh district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend

Thirty-three-year-old Mammad Mardanov died on September 22, 2021, as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion when he was driving a tractor during the repair work in Bala Jafarli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, bordering Armenia, the Gazakh district prosecutor's office told Trend on Sept. 22.

The representatives of the prosecutor's office together with an expert examined the scene of the incident and the body. The forensic medical examination was arranged and other procedural actions were carried out.

A criminal case was initiated in the Gazakh district prosecutor's office upon the relevant articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

The investigation is underway.