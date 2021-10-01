Azerbaijan working on creation of Electronic Prosecutor's Office system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The bodies of the prosecutor's office of Azerbaijan is working to create the Electronic Prosecutor's Office system, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at an event dedicated to the Day of Employees of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan - October 1, Trend reports.

"The work has already begun. In the near future it will be completed, after which the Electronic Prosecutor's Office system will be launched," Aliyev said.