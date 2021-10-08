Azerbaijan talks using third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A booster (third) dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Azerbaijan first to medical workers and people over 60 years old, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov said, Trend reports.

Gasimov made the remark at a hearing of the Parliamentary Health Committee in connection with the current situation in the country on COVID-19, vaccination and taken measures.

According to him, the issue of expanding the use of the booster dose will be considered on Oct.8.

"Probably, other age categories will also be involved in it [vaccination with the booster dose]. As to date, the number of people re-infected after vaccination is 1.34 percent, that is, the vaccine used in Azerbaijan is very effective," he added.