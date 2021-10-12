Azerbaijan confirms 1,277 more COVID-19 cases, 853 recoveries UPDATE

Details added: first version posted on 15:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,277 new COVID-19 cases, 853 patients have recovered, and 15 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 494,067 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 474,514 of them have recovered, and 6,692 people have died. Currently, 12,861 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,969,881 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 11,569 tests have been conducted so far.