EU, WHO donate new aid to Azerbaijan's Health Ministry to fight COVID-19 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The EU and WHO donated equipment to fight COVID-19 to Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry, the Azerbaijani office of the WHO said, Trend reports on Oct.12.

According to the office, the equipment includes two invasive ventilation devices and one non-invasive ventilation device, four monitors, 12 nasal cannulas for oxygen supply and reagents for 4,000 PCR tests.

Besides, the ministry received 100 tablets, five laptops, five modems and the necessary software to monitor the progress of the disease.

This equipment was delivered to the country by the Azerbaijani office of WHO with financial support from the EU within the framework of the Solidarity for Health project.

On March 27, 2020, the EU announced that it has allocated an assistance package to prevent COVID-19 pandemic, detect the virus and respond to the pandemic in six countries of Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, including Azerbaijan.

Earlier, within the framework of the initiative, in July, September and December 2020, four cargoes with personal protective equipment for medical workers and medical supplies were transferred to Azerbaijan, which are used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.