Azerbaijan confirms 1,681 more COVID-19 cases, 675 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,681 new COVID-19 cases, 675 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, Trendreports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 500,311 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 477,639 of them have recovered, and 6,746 people have died. Currently, 15,926 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,168 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,014,141 tests have been conducted so far.
