Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Some 591 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 190 citizens, and the second one to 401 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,195,023 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,964,341 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,230,682 people - the second dose.