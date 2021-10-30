Azerbaijan discloses latest data on demining operations in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency has totally cleared an area of ​​5,917 hectares of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] from mines and unexploded munitions from November 10, 2020 to October 28, Trend reports.

The agency made the remark at the new meeting of the working group on demining the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Besides, according to the agency, in the reporting period, there were detected 26,931 mines and unexploded munitions.

In October this year, a total area of ​​381.13 hectares was been cleared from mines and unexploded munitions, 1,846 mines and unexploded munitions were found and neutralized.

Moreover, by the order of Azerenergy OJSC, crop areas in the territory where pass the Aghdam transmission line and in the Gubadly district were fully cleared from mines and unexploded munitions. Under two projects, a total area of 1,020 hectares was transferred to the relevant structures.

At the same time, 5,000 service dogs of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were accredited and handed over to the Mine Action Agency.