Proposal made to establish state duty for conducting sports gambling in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Proposal has been made to establish state duty for conducting sports gambling, Trend reports on November 1.
A change was proposed to the law "on State Duty" at today's meeting of the parliamentary committee, according to which a state duty of 2,000 manats ($1,176) is established for providing a decision on the accreditation of a legal entity for conducting sports gambling.
Until now this issue was regulated by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers and the state duty was not established.
