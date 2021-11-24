UNEC Economy Forum dedicated to 30th anniversary of restoration of state independence will be held

UNEC Economy Forum Baku 2021 will be organized by Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Education and other organizations.

The forum will cover the stages identified for the post-pandemic period, such as the facilitation of the digital economy, as well as Azerbaijan's path to independence, covering socio-economic transformations. In addition, the forum will bring together leading public and private organizations, as well as experienced industry professionals. So, it will provide participants with a platform to discuss the latest economic and social development, challenges and opportunities.

UNEC Economy Forum will be attended by Nobel laureates such as Pr. Dr. Aziz Sanjar and Pr. Dr. Muhammad Yunus, as well as heads of private and public organizations, local and international industry experts.

The main slogan of the forum is "Way to Victory". The forum will focus on the following topics:

• How to take a leading position in a changing global economic system;

• Key challenges to global economic growth;

• High-tech production ecosystem;

• Digital transformation of the economy;

• Green economy and sustainable development;

• Social security;

• Business;

• Economic difficulties of the post-pandemic period;

• Post-pandemic business transformation;

• Review of the past and future of the Azerbaijani economy;

The forum will include discussions on 5 panels over 3 days. The panels are as follows:

- PANEL 1: Azerbaijan's future development strategy: global trends and local factors

- PANEL 2: Science and education in the post-pandemic period

- PANEL 3: Digital Transformation of the Economy: New Challenges, New Opportunities

- PANEL 4: Business transformation in the post-pandemic period

- PANEL 5: The Great Return to Karabakh: Sustainable Settlement and Economic Reintegration

The visit of the guests to Karabakh on December 4 is also included in the program of the event.

Detailed information about the event can be found on the unecforum.az website and at the following contacts.

Forum page on Instagram: Instagram.com/uefbaku

Forum Facebook page: Facebook.com/uefbaku