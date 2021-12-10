Qarabag FC reaches playoffs of UEFA Conference League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

The Azerbaijani football club "Qarabag" in the last match of the group stage of the UEFA Conferences League played an away match with the Swiss "Basel", Trend reports.

Еhe match ended with a score of 3:0 in favor of Basel. The goals in the match were scored by striker Arthur (33rd and 74th minute) and midfielder Kasami (62).

Basel and Qarabag, who scored 14 and 11 points respectively in the group, advanced to the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League.

Basel will continue their performance in the Conference League from the 1/8 finals, and "Qarabag" from the 1/16 finals.