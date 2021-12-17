UNEC ranks first in “Employers' Reputation” in QS Regional Rankings 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

The QS Rating Agency's ranking for 2022 on the "QS Emerging Europe and Central Asia region" has been announced.

UNEC is ranked 221-230 in the ranking. This year's ranking includes 450 universities from the region. 7 higher education institutions from Azerbaijan were included in this ranking.

The best result obtained by UNEC in the ranking was on the indicator «Employers'reputation" (based on 20% metric). Thus, UNEC, which achieved the 96th best result among the universities in the region, ranked first among Azerbaijani universities.

UNEC has moved up 14 places in the Academic Reputation (30% ) indicator, showing the second best result among Azerbaijani universities and ranking 122nd in the region.