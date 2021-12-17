UNEC ranks first in “Employers' Reputation” in QS Regional Rankings 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17
Trend:
The QS Rating Agency's ranking for 2022 on the "QS Emerging Europe and Central Asia region" has been announced.
UNEC is ranked 221-230 in the ranking. This year's ranking includes 450 universities from the region. 7 higher education institutions from Azerbaijan were included in this ranking.
The best result obtained by UNEC in the ranking was on the indicator «Employers'reputation" (based on 20% metric). Thus, UNEC, which achieved the 96th best result among the universities in the region, ranked first among Azerbaijani universities.
UNEC has moved up 14 places in the Academic Reputation (30% ) indicator, showing the second best result among Azerbaijani universities and ranking 122nd in the region.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on vaccines initiated by Azerbaijan and co-sponsored by 126 countries
IELTS Registration Center established at Baku Higher Oil School for first time in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan always opposed creation of Eastern Partnership program in confrontational context - Foreign Ministry
French President Macron shares post in Azerbaijani language on meeting President Aliyev, PM Pashinyan (PHOTO)
Pakistani Ambassador talks participation of Azerbaijani FM in extraordinary meeting on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Islamic Development Bank interested in financing ICT, transport, infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh
British Council brings together Creative Spark program partners, teachers, and educators for workshop on Embedding Enterprise Education into Curriculum at ADA University (PHOTO)