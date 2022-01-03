Azerbaijan detains serviceman who killed three comrades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3

Trend:

A serviceman of Azerbaijani State Border Service, who killed three of his comrades, has been arrested, Trend reports citing Prosecutor General's Office.

On January 2, at about 18.00 (GMT +4), the Azerbaijani State Border Service received information about the murder of three servicemen on the territory of "Gubadly" separate border unit

Preliminary investigation showed that a serviceman of the active military service, junior sergeant Elkhan Avazli, for unknown reasons, opened fire from his service weapon and killed the servicemen of the border post, where he served, killing senior lieutenant Yusif Ismayilov, junior ensign Amil Jalilzadeh and junior ensign Rafail Ibrahimov. Following the onslaught, he dropped the weapon and fled the murder scene.

As a result of search operations, Avazli was spotted on Jan. 3, 2022 and was detained in Malkhalaf village of the Lachin region.

The investigation of the criminal case was entrusted to the Investigative Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office.

Intensive investigative steps are ongoing aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.