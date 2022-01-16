Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16
Trend:
Some 23,587 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,256 citizens, the second one 2,387 citizens and the booster dose – 18,944.
Totally, up until now, 11,672,083 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,200,328 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,714,478 people - the second dose and 1,757,277 people booster dose.
