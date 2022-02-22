Moscow, Baku working on Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
Moscow and Baku are working on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to Russian media.
This is stated in the documents prepared for the talks between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
"In 2021, 220,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine were delivered at the request of the Azerbaijani side. It is scheduled to deliver extra 80,000 doses. No new applications have been received. The organization of vaccine production in the country is being worked out," said the document.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Today, geopolitical realities in region accepted by international community - President Ilham Aliyev
Russia playing primary role in creating opportunities for normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev
Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia contains over 40 paragraphs - President Ilham Aliyev
Russia played important role in stopping war between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan records rise in revenues to state budget from privatization and leasing of state property
Azerbaijan tried to involve UNESCO in assessing cultural heritage for 30 years, but to no avail - MP
Iran, Uzbekistan hold meeting of Joint Commission for Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical co-op