Airshow held within TEKNOFEST festival in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. An air show was held within the TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival in Baku, with participation of fighter jets and helicopters of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports.

TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the technical director of Baykar Technology, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish state institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

