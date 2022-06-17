Azerbaijan confirms 34 more COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijan has detected 34 new COVID-19 cases, 15 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,959 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,145 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 99 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,899 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,934,154 tests have been conducted so far.