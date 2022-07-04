...
Azerbaijan's ANAMA talks de-mining activity for June 2022

Society Materials 4 July 2022 17:38
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. A total of 303 antipersonnel and 236 anti-tank mines were found and neutralized in the Azerbaijani lands, liberated from the Armenian occupation [in 2020 Second Karabakh War], in June 2022, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

According to the agency, 1,273 unexploded ordnances were also found and neutralized in the liberated territories last month.

Totally, a 2,723-hectare-area of the liberated territories was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, added to the agency.

