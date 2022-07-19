UNEC team wins the "2022 Enactus Azerbaijan" national competition! (AD)

"2022 Enactus Azerbaijan" national competition has been successfully completed.

At the final stage of the "Enactus Azerbaijan" national competition, the "Enactus" teams of UNEC, BSU, SSU, BHOS, Nakhchivan State University and Baku Engineering University presented their projects throughout the day and answered the questions of the jury.

The UNEC team was declared the winner of the "2022 Enactus Azerbaijan" national competition by the decision of the jury composed of the members of the Board of Directors of "Enactus Azerbaijan".

The winning team will represent our country at the "Enactus" World Cup, which will be held in Puerto Rico from October 30 to November 2.

Let us remind you that "Enactus" is the world's largest experience and learning platform aimed at creating a better world by training the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators. For this purpose, "Enactus" provides opportunities for young people to apply their theoretical knowledge in practice, implements their business, educational and social projects and promote free entrepreneurship.

Enactus" program was established in 1975 in the USA. In our country, the program is represented by the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations′ Union (ASYOU) with the financial support of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.