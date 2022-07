BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The football match between the Cypriot "Aris" and the Azerbaijani professional club "Neftchi" has ended within the first matches of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Trend reports.

The game, held at the stadium "AEK Arena" in Cyprus, ended in victory for the hosts.

Kayu (53rd minute) and Artur Yannick Gomez (66th minute) scored for "Aris".

Thus, the game ended with the victory of "Aris" with a score of 2:0.