Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly mine-clearance operations in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports on November 14 citing the agency.

During mine clearance operations from November 7 through November 12 in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 170 anti-personnel and 179 anti-tank landmines, as well as 357 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized.

The territories with a total area of 485 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA said.