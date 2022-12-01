Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 1 December 2022 13:06 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Parliament discusses proposals to amend Migration Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Amendments to the Migration Code of Azerbaijan have been proposed and discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, Trend reports on December 1.

According to the proposals, a visa for a personal visit should be issued to foreigners and stateless persons who arrived on the basis of a notarized letter of invitation from a citizen of Azerbaijan or from a foreigner permanently residing in Azerbaijan, or a stateless person, a labor migrant with a temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan.

The visa was also proposed to be issued to foreigners and stateless persons who arrived on the basis of a notarized letter of invitation from a foreigner or a stateless person studying in Azerbaijan (only for family members of this labor migrant or a foreigner studying and a stateless person), founders of legal entities of the Alat economic zone, as well as foreigners and stateless persons with a temporary residence permit in this zone.

