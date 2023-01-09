Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly de-mining activities in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports via the agency.

According to the agency, two anti-personnel and seven anti-tank landmines, as well as 203 unexploded ordnances were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from January 5 through January 7.

A total area of 195 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances in the reporting period added the agency.