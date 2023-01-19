Baku completes preparations for commemoration of 33rd anniversary of January 20 tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Preparatory work has been completed on Baku's Alley of Martyrs in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, the press service of the Executive Power of Baku citytold Trend.

According to the press service, the territory is under the constant control of the Executive Power of the city of Baku.

"Traditionally, special floral arrangements are prepared on the territory of the Alley. Experienced specialists and landscape designers were involved in this work," the press service said.

On January 20, the Baku city executive authorities will take the necessary measures to organize a visit of citizens to the territory of the alley. At the same time, a round-the-clock duty of workers of communal, economic services, and ambulance teams have been organized,” added the press service.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, as a result of military aggression of the units of the Soviet Army and special forces, as well as contingents of internal troops against Azerbaijan, civilians, including children, women, and the elderly were massacred in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Lankaran and Neftchala by order of the USSR leadership.

As a result of the occupying forces’ military aggression 149 civilians were killed, 744 were seriously injured, and 4 people went missing. The Soviet army was sent to the country in order to forcefully suppress the mass protests of the Azerbaijani people and the national independence movement started in response to the discrimination policy of the USSR leadership against the people of Azerbaijan, the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their historical lands in the territory of present-day Armenia, and Armenia’s unfounded territorial claims against Karabakh, committed an unprecedented massacre against the civilian population grossly violating international law and the Constitution.