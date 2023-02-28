Azerbaijan confirms 33 more COVID-19 cases, 36 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan has detected 33 new COVID-19 cases, 36 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,548 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,281 of them have recovered, and 10,119 people have died. Currently, 148 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,110 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,524,850 tests have been conducted so far.