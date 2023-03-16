Azerbaijan launches investigation of Aghdam residents' death following mine explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has launched an investigation of the death of residents of the Aghdam district as a result of a mine explosion, the office’s press service told Trend.

According to the press service, on the fact of the death of residents of the district’s Safarli village Israil Hasanov (born 1999) and Amid Hasanov (born 1987) as a result of a mine explosion in liberated Yusifjanli village of the Aghdam district, the prosecutor's office personnel conducted an inspection of the scene and carried out other necessary investigation measures.

Currently, the prosecutor's office of the Aghdam district continues the investigation.

The Prosecutor General's Office also said that since the end of the 2020 second Karabakh war to date, a total of 49 people, including military personnel and civilians, have died as a result of the explosion of mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, and 234 people received injuries of varying severity.

Yusifjanli village was liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 second Karabakh war.