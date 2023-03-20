Festive bonfire was lit in Azerbaijan's Terter village

TERTER, Azerbaijan, March 20. For the first time in 30 years, residents of the Talish village of the Terter district celebrate Novruz holiday in their native lands, Trend reports.

In the very center of their native village of Talish, residents lit a big fire.

Novruz holiday is celebrated in Azerbaijan today.

This year, spring will come to Azerbaijan on March 21 at 01:24:24 Baku time. At this time, the day will equal the night, the Sun will move along the ecliptic, cross the equator and move from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere. From this moment on, the spring season will begin in the Northern Hemisphere, and the autumn season in the Southern Hemisphere. The duration of the summer season will be 92 days 17 hours 33 minutes 23 seconds.