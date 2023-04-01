Azerbaijan's State Border Service discloses number of detained border violators in Mar. 2023

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 1 April 2023 10:40 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Azerbaijan's State Border Service continued implementing measures to ensure the protection of the state border, combat smuggling, illegal migration and drug trafficking, Trend reports.

Thus, according to the service, in March 2023, 51 people were detained for violating the state border, 23 of them are the citizens of Azerbaijan, 10 - citizens of Afghanistan, 6 - citizens of Pakistan, 5 - citizens of Iran, one citizen of Georgia, India, Guinea, Liberia, Palestine, and two citizens of Tajikistan.

